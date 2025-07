11:21





The engines will be fitted on the LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. Indian Air Force has placed orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets and a proposal to buy 97 more of these planes is at an advanced stage after Defence Ministry clearance: Defence officials

India on Monday received the second GE-404 engine from the US for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet aircraft programme. Indian public sector firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to receive 12 GE-404 engines by the end of this financial year.