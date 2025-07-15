HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
First look: Tesla's Model Y

Tue, 15 July 2025
11:10
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra wishes to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in India, and invited the global EV major to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the company's first Experience Centre in India, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. "We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage," Fadnavis said. "Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey," he added.

