Fauja Singh was extraordinary: PM

Tue, 15 July 2025
09:36
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid warm tributes to veteran marathoner Fauja Singh, who died in a road accident, saying he was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the topic of fitness. 

Singh, who was 114 years old, died on Monday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Modi said on X that Singh was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. 

"Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness," the prime minister said. He added, "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world." -- PTI

