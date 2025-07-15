HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India suspends Ahmedabad-Gatwick flight from Aug 1

Tue, 15 July 2025
Share:
22:03
image
Air India on Tuesday said it will operate three weekly flights from Ahmedabad to Heathrow, London, from August 1 to September 30, replacing Gatwick, London.
   
The airline currently operates five weekly flights on the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route.
 
Besides, Air India also announced the partial restoration of schedules that were reduced following its decision to observe a  "Safety Pause", in the aftermath of the June 12 Boeing 787-8 plane crash, that killed 260 people.
 
The partial resumption will see restoration of some frequencies from August 1, relative to July, with full restoration planned from October 1, Air India said.
 
From August 1 to September 30, Air India will operate three weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Heathrow), replacing the currently operating five weekly flights between Ahmedabad and London (Gatwick), Air India said in a statement.

On June 12, the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner began to lose thrust almost immediately after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport and ploughed into a medical college hostel, killing all but one of the 242 onboard and another 19 on the ground in the deadliest aviation accident in a decade. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka govt proposes to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200
LIVE! K'taka govt proposes to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200

Aadhaar biometric update for 7+ kids must to avoid deactivation
Aadhaar biometric update for 7+ kids must to avoid deactivation

Children who obtained Aadhaar when they were below the age of five need to mandatorily update their biometrics after crossing age of seven, else they will have to face risk of deactivation of their unique ID, according to an official...

Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka
Student raped by 2 lecturers, their associate in Karnataka

According to police, the student alleged that one of the lecturers befriended her under the pretext of sharing academic notes and began chatting with her frequently.

China, Pak listening, EAM reminds SCO of its '3 evils' pitch
China, Pak listening, EAM reminds SCO of its '3 evils' pitch

Jaishankar said the UN Security Council condemned the attack and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the reprehensible act and bring them to justice.

Don't mistake politeness for weakness: Omar on 'manhandling'
Don't mistake politeness for weakness: Omar on 'manhandling'

Abdullah also reacted to Lt Governor's remarks in a newspaper interview, where Sinha admitted that the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people occurred due to intelligence failure and accepted responsibility.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD