9-year-old girl raped by minor in UP's Kaushambi

Tue, 15 July 2025
18:50
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Kokhraj police station area UP's Kaushambi, police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was grazing a goat and a 14-year-old boy of the same village lured her with a toffee, took her to the forest area and raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said. 

On reaching home, the girl informed her family members about the incident. 

An FIR was registered in this regard on Monday night on a complaint of the rape survivor's grandmother. 

The police are trying to nab the accused, who is absconding, the SP said. -- PTI  

