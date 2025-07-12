Fuel switches cut off before Air India plane crash: AAIB

08:08





It said that one pilot asked why he had shut off the fuel, and the other responded he didn't do it.





The crash on June 12 was the first fatal disaster involving a Boeing 787, killing a total of 260 people -- all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft died -- when the plane ploughed into a medical college hostel.





The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, released on Saturday, recommended no action for now for the operators of Boeing 787-8 planes.





At the time the aircraft took off, the co-pilot was flying the plane, while the captain was monitoring.





"The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec," the report said.





As per the report, the engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off.





"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it said.





The aircraft took off at 08:08:39 UTC (13:38:39 IST) and at about 08:09:05 UTC (13:39:05 IST) one of the pilots transmitted 'MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY'. -- PTI

