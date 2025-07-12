Continue to support AI 171 crash probe: Boeing

08:52

Pic: Amit Dave/Reuters





"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer," the company said in an official statement.





"We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation protocol known as Annex 13," it added.





The crash killed 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. The 15-page report outlines a harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff, as both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.





Flight data recovered from the aircraft's Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) revealed that the fuel cutoff switches for both engines were inadvertently moved from RUN to CUTOFF, one after the other within a 1-second interval, at an altitude just moments after liftoff.





One pilot was heard asking the other, "Why did you cut off?" to which the response was, "I did not."





This uncommanded shutdown triggered the deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), and the aircraft began losing altitude almost immediately, unable to sustain powered flight.





According to the AAIB, the pilots re-engaged the fuel switches in an attempt to relight both engines.





Engine 1 showed signs of recovering thrust, but Engine 2 failed to stabilise.





The aircraft, which had briefly reached a speed of 180 knots, was already descending and failed to regain altitude. The final distress call -- a "MAYDAY" -- was transmitted at 08:09 UTC, just seconds before the aircraft crashed into residential buildings outside the airport perimeter.





The final report is expected in the coming months.





Flight AI171 was a scheduled service from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, carrying 230 passengers and crew.





The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history.





Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Saturday said it continues to support the ongoing investigation into the Air India Flight AI171 crash, hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report on the incident that occurred in Ahmedabad.