HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chirag Paswan gets death threat on social media

Sat, 12 July 2025
Share:
08:32
image
Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media, his party spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said on Friday. 

Bhatt also filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Patna in the matter. 

As per the written complaint, the death threat was issued by an Instagram user under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idisi'. 

"The threat was issued due to Paswan's growing popularity. The act "clearly reflects criminal intent and involvement in unlawful activities," Bhatt said in his complaint. 

"I request you to take immediate cognizance of the seriousness of this matter and initiate prompt action. Kindly arrest the suspect without delay and ensure that the strictest possible punishment is delivered," the complaint said. 

Taking cognisance of the matter, Cyber DCP Nitish Chandra Dharia said, "On the night of July 11, at around 9 pm, Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat via social media. A case has been registered in the Patna Cyber Police Station, and legal action is underway..." 

Last week, Paswan announced his candidacy for the upcoming Bihar elections while addressing a gathering in Saran. 

He said, "Today, from this sacred land of Saran, I am declaring before all of you that yes, I will contest the election. I will contest the election for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, for my mothers, for my sisters, and we will create a system in Bihar, we will build a Bihar that will truly take the state forward on the path of development." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB
Fuel Cutoff, Pilot Confusion Before AI Crash: AAIB

A preliminary investigation into the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad reveals that both fuel switches were cut off before the crash, followed by pilot confusion. The report also indicates that fuel samples were satisfactory and no...

What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says
What AAIB Report On AI 171 Crash Says

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has published its preliminary report on the fatal accident of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane that was operating flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12.

LIVE! Continue to support AI 171 crash probe: Boeing
LIVE! Continue to support AI 171 crash probe: Boeing

AI 171 Crash: A Timeline Of Events
AI 171 Crash: A Timeline Of Events

A timeline of events related to the investigation of the Air India Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad, including investigation initiation, black box recovery, and safety measures taken.

Here's what Shukla, Axiom-4 crew are bringing back
Here's what Shukla, Axiom-4 crew are bringing back

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew are completing experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) before their scheduled return to Earth.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD