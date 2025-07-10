Maha Special Public Security bill passed by assembly; CM says no misuse

20:38

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, tabled the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill in the lower house.





It had been cleared with amendments by a joint select committee of both houses of the state legislature, Fadnavis said, assuring that when it comes into effect, the new law will not be misused.





Opposition parties had raised objections on some aspects of the bill, including what they claimed was an expansive interpretation of the term "urban Naxal".





The bill is yet to be tabled in the legislative council. The safety and security of the state and country were important, and to curb the activities of organisations which work against the country's democracy and the Constitution was the need of the hour, Fadnavis said.





"There will be no abuse of power. It is a balanced piece of legislation, and more progressive than the law in force in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand," he said.





No member of the joint select committee sounded a dissenting note against the bill, the chief minister added.





While tabling the bill, Fadnavis said more than 12,500 suggestions received from the public were taken into consideration while preparing its final draft. -- PTI

