Brother of singer Moosewala's alleged shooter killed in Amritsar

Sat, 05 July 2025
18:12
Three unidentified assailants on Saturday killed the younger brother of gangster Jagrup Singh Rupa, one of the shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, the police said. 

Rupa, along with another shooter, Manpreet Singh, was killed in an encounter by the Punjab police in July 2022. 

Jugraj Singh, 26, was shot dead at close range in broad daylight in Chanan Ke village in Amritsar. 

The assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot Jugraj in broad daylight, senior superintendent of police Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh said. 

The SSP further informed that the CCTV footage is being reviewed and assured they have leads on the assailants and arrests will be made soon. 

Jugraj's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, after which he will be handed over to his family. -- PTI

