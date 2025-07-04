HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP man hangs self to death, livestreams it on Instagram

Fri, 04 July 2025
23:30
A 20-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, livestreaming the suicide on Instagram, a police official said on Friday.   

The victim, identified as Rahul Ahirwar, was from Shahpur town, about 35 km from the district headquarters. 

He ended his life apparently over a love affair, he said. 

"When Rahul was about to take the extreme step, his brother informed a youth about it. He asked the youth to go and meet Rahul urgently as he was trying to hang himself by livestreaming it on Instagram," Shahpur police station in-charge Bharat Singh said. 

However, when the youth reached home, he found Rahul hanging, he said. 

Before ending his life, Rahul said on Instagram live that he was in love with someone. 

"This is my last day. I don't want to live friends... I am going to hang myself... Never love anyone in life... now you all watch live" were his last words. 

Soon after the police were alerted about it, a team rushed to the site and questioned his family members, the official said. According to the official, the family of the deceased has accused a YouTuber from Chhatarpur of cheating Rahul. -- PTI

