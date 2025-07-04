HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Efforts may fail, but...: DKS amid CM seat tussle

Fri, 04 July 2025
image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday called on everyone in the party to work together, abiding by the advice and message given by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, as he refused to comment on whether he was still in the race to become the CM of the state.

After offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at the top of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, he said, "Efforts may fail, but not prayers", and that he had made his wish before the Almighty.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially among the ruling Congress, for some time now about a possible change in the chief minister later this year, citing a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

"I don't want any discussions now. I have not come here to speak about politics. I want good for the state. Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress President; he has given us a message and advice. Abiding by his words, let's all work together," Shivakumar said, responding to a question on whether he was out of the CM race after Siddaramaiah's statement that he would serve a full five-year term.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said he, along with his family, had offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari for the welfare of the state, himself, his family, and everyone.

Asked whether the time had come for the Goddess to bless him for his prayers, he said, "Efforts may fail, but not prayers. I believe in this. I have prayed to the Goddess and wished for whatever I want."

However, with Siddaramaiah asserting that he will be the CM for the full five-year term, Shivakumar on Wednesday said he had no objection and that he would stand by and support Siddaramaiah.

Indicating that he had "no option", Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress President, said he would abide by the directions of the high command.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post after the Assembly election results in May 2023. The Congress managed to convince Shivakumar and made him the Deputy CM.

There were also reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational Chief Minister formula," under which Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-a-half years. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the party. -- PTI 

