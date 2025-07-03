HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump's 'big beautiful bill' in limbo

Thu, 03 July 2025
Share:
12:32
image
House Republicans remain in a dramatic overnight stalemate as President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson attempt to cajole nearly a dozen holdouts to support the effort to move forward on the president's sweeping domestic policy agenda bill, reports CNN.

Johnson has said he plans to keep a key vote to advance the bill open "as long as it takes." 

Johnson and his leadership team are whipping members to back the procedural vote in a furious last-minute scramble.

If GOP leadership succeeds, the House would move onto final passage as quickly as possible, following debate on the bill. If the vote fails, however, it would deal a major setback to Republicans, and GOP leaders would need to go back to the drawing board to find a way forward.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kolkata gangrape: HC asks WB govt for progress report
LIVE! Kolkata gangrape: HC asks WB govt for progress report

Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police

Mumbai police submit to the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian committed suicide, refuting claims of foul play by her father, who alleges gangrape and murder and seeks a CBI probe.

After Sindoor India Ramps Up Nuclear Security
After Sindoor India Ramps Up Nuclear Security

'Attacks on nuclear sites pose significant threats.'

T'gana plant blast: 9 still missing; cause yet to be known
T'gana plant blast: 9 still missing; cause yet to be known

Nine people remain missing following the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram, Telangana, which claimed 38 lives. An expert committee is investigating the cause of the blast.

The Importance Of Being The Dalai Lama
The Importance Of Being The Dalai Lama

One can only sincerely wish the Dalai Lama a very long life at the service of world peace.His presence is much required today on the planet, notes Claude Arpi, who has known His Holiness for more than half a century.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD