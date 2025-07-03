Trump's 'big beautiful bill' in limbo

12:32





Johnson has said he plans to keep a key vote to advance the bill open "as long as it takes."





Johnson and his leadership team are whipping members to back the procedural vote in a furious last-minute scramble.





If GOP leadership succeeds, the House would move onto final passage as quickly as possible, following debate on the bill. If the vote fails, however, it would deal a major setback to Republicans, and GOP leaders would need to go back to the drawing board to find a way forward.

House Republicans remain in a dramatic overnight stalemate as President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson attempt to cajole nearly a dozen holdouts to support the effort to move forward on the president's sweeping domestic policy agenda bill, reports CNN.