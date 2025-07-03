HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Told to go for tuitions TV actor's son jumps to death

Thu, 03 July 2025
Representational image
The 14-year-old son of an actor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai after an argument over going to tuition, a police official said on Thursday. 

The incident took place at 6pm on Wednesday at a residential complex where the actor, who has worked in popular Gujarati and Hindi television serials, stays in a 51st floor flat, the official said. 

"On Wednesday, the Class 9 student was asked by his mother to go for tuition but he was reluctant, which led to an argument. The boy left the house at 6pm, climbed down a couple of floors and then jumped to his death. His mother was alerted to the incident by a resident. We are ascertaining the exact floor from which he jumped off," the official said.

"No foul is suspected as yet. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway," the Kandivali police station official said. Sources said police might visit the deceased's school and tuition centre as part of the probe. PTI

