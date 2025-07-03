Robust 11.3% surge in Kharif sowing bodes well for inflation outlook

16:25





It stated "Kharif sowing is off to a good start (+11.3 per cent YoY) led by rice (47.3 per cent YoY) and pulses (37.2 per cent YoY) which bodes well for food inflation outlook this year". The report noted that monsoon rainfall gained momentum in the second half of June after being in deficit during the first half. -- ANI

