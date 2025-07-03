HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Revenge killing: Minors strip 14-yo, take turns to stab him

Thu, 03 July 2025
Share:
16:18
Representational image
Representational image
In a horrific incident of brutality, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a group of eight people, including four juveniles, who took turns to stab him multiple times before dumping his naked body into a canal in outer north Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Park in Siraspur, was reportedly abducted, stripped and killed in a revenge-driven attack. His body was found with multiple stab wounds and a scarf tied around the neck near the Munak Canal on July 1, officials said. 

A PCR call was received around 3:10 pm about a body lying near a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant. A police team subsequently got the partially-decomposed body identified, the officials said. 

"Based on initial findings, a case was registered and multiple teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar V Swami said. Using technical surveillance, police first nabbed two key accused, Krishna alias Bhola (19) and a juvenile, who lived in the same locality as the victim, the DCP said. 

He said Krishna was assaulted last year by two local criminals, Monu and Sonu, and he suspected that the deceased had acted as an informer in the matter. "He held a grudge and, along with his associates, plotted the killing for weeks," the DCP said. In the intervening night of June 29 and 30, Krishna and seven others intercepted the victim near the Veer Chowk bazaar, abducted him in front of his friends and took him to the canal.

"There, they gagged him with a scarf, stripped him, threw away his clothes and each one of them took turns stabbing him, before dumping the body in the water," the officer added. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ashmit alias Ashwani (18) and three more juveniles. A motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized, police said. A manhunt is on to nab two more suspects -- Monu and Mohit -- who are believed to have fled to Haridwar. Police teams have been sent to Uttarakhand to trace them. Further investigation is underway. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Revenge killing: Minors strip 14-yo, take turns to stab him
LIVE! Revenge killing: Minors strip 14-yo, take turns to stab him

2nd Test Updates: Gill-Jadeja partnership reaches 150
2nd Test Updates: Gill-Jadeja partnership reaches 150

Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession
Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself, rebuffing China's claim to approve the successor.

Patanjali barred from running ads against Dabur Chyawanprash
Patanjali barred from running ads against Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court has restrained Patanjali from running disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash, following a plea by Dabur alleging that Patanjali's ads were disparaging their product and Chyawanprash in general.

Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police

Mumbai police submit to the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian committed suicide, refuting claims of foul play by her father, who alleges gangrape and murder and seeks a CBI probe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD