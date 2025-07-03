Police attempt to rescue couple held captive in Assam, face mob attack

20:55

At least four people were injured in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Thursday when a police team went to rescue a couple, who were held captive by a mob for allegedly being in an illicit relationship, an officer said.





Of the injured people, four are police personnel. According to Ghilamora Police Station Officer-in-Charge Gakul Chetia, information was received that a couple was held captive by villagers of Baliyani Kumbang after they returned from outside the state.





"The woman is already married, and she is alleged to be in a relationship with the man. They had fled from here and were staying outside Assam. When they returned, the villagers kept them captive," he added.





Once police reached the spot and rescued the couple, the villagers got unruly and pulled them out of the vehicle and started to thrash them, Chetia said.





"When our team members tried to free the two, the mob attacked them also. In the process, one lady constable sustained injuries and started bleeding. Another constable was also injured," he added.





The mob tore the clothes of the woman of the couple and badly hit the man.





"After a lot of effort, our team could rescue both of them and reach the police station. We have taken them for medical treatment and they are out of danger," Chetia said.





The police have registered a suo motu case against the villagers and started investigation to nab the culprits, who had attacked the security personnel while on duty, the OC said. -- PTI