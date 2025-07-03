HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi concludes Ghana visit, leaves for Trinidad and Tobago

Thu, 03 July 2025
18:17
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding his two-day visit to Ghana, during which the two countries elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership. 

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, (I) will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago," Modi said in a post on X. 

"Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," he added.

