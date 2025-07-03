HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Landslide near Sonprayag; Kedarnath yatra temporarily suspended

Thu, 03 July 2025
Share:
09:57
Representational image
Representational image
The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was suspended temporarily on Thursday following a landslide triggered by rains at Munkatiya near Sonprayag en route to the Himalayan temple. 

The road has been completely blocked by the landslide debris and stones at Munkatiya sliding zone, prompting the administration to stop the yatra temporarily, police said. Some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone but were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and brought safely to Sonprayag, they said. The yatra to Kedarnath has been stopped for the time being as a precautionary measure. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...
LIVE! Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...

What's The Point Of Quad If Trump Equates India-Pak?
What's The Point Of Quad If Trump Equates India-Pak?

If the only superpower, which calls India an ally, sees the region through an India-Pakistan prism, it is unacceptable. Rather than endorse India's sphere of influence, this undermines it, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Man enters woman's home posing as delivery agent, rapes her
Man enters woman's home posing as delivery agent, rapes her

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city.

3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-Qaeda-linked terror attacks
3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-Qaeda-linked terror attacks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its "deep concern" regarding the abduction of Indians, employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.

'Keeladi Could Be Older Than Indus Valley'
'Keeladi Could Be Older Than Indus Valley'

'There is no doubt about the antiquity of Tamil Nadu.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD