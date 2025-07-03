HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Disha Salian death: SIT findings match earlier probe but...

Thu, 03 July 2025
Disha Salian's father had said she was murdered
The Mumbai Police has informed the Bombay High Court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) findings in the Disha Salian death case were consistent with the conclusions drawn by the original investigating officer.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said, "So far the findings of SIT pertaining to the circumstances that caused deceased Disha Salian's death are coherent with the finding of earlier investigation officer of the said case." 

However, officials added that the SIT is still continuing with further investigation to explore all angles. The statement suggested that there were no major contradictions between the SIT's findings and the previous probe, which had ruled out foul play in the 2020 death of the 28-year-old celebrity manager. Chitra Kishor Wagh, Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, questioned the opposition's changing stance on the probe. 

While speaking to ANI, Wagh, said, "They (Opposition) should be clear on whether they have faith in the justice system or not. When the first decision was unacceptable to them, will they accept the current decision? It is important for the opposition party to give clarity on this." 

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat also clarified that the SIT was formed to uncover the truth, not to target anyone. "The SIT was not formed because we wanted to put someone in jail... Our intention was not to destroy someone's career. One should face the accusations against them, whether they are from the SIT, CBI, or ED. If you are found innocent, we will congratulate you as well," Shirsat told ANI.

