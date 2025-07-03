HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Deepika to be 1st India to be on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Thu, 03 July 2025
Actor Deepika Padukone will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her possibly the first Indian to be felicitated with the coveted honour. 

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the official organisation which administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared the news on its official Instagram page on Wednesday night. 

"A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce," the post read. 

"We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026!" it added. Padukone will receive the star along with a host of popular Hollywood actors including Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Stanley Tucci, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, filmmakers Chris Columbus and Tony Scott. 

From the television industry, "The Office" creator Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Wyle will be honoured. 

The Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrates achievements in the entertainment industry with over 2,700 brass stars embedded along the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, making it a major tourist attraction for visitors from around the world. Each star honours artists from the worlds of film, television, music, radio, and live performance for their impact on popular culture.

