HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Coming soon to India: Three 6-lane mega highways

Thu, 03 July 2025
Share:
15:20
Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Centre is committed to augment Jharkhand's infrastructure and would implement projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the state.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister asserted that Jharkhand, which is rich in mineral resources, would see unprecedented growth in the highways sector. "I am committed to bolster Jharkhand's infrastructure. I assure the people of implementing Rs 2 lakh crore-worth national highways projects in the state," he said, while addressing a public gathering here. 

"We have completed Rs 40,000-crore national highway projects in the state. At present, we are implementing highway projects worth Rs 70,000 crore, while projects worth Rs 75,000 crore are in the pipeline," Gadkari added.

He said that the Rs 36,000-crore Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata greenfield corridor will be completed by March 2028, while Rs 12,800-crore Ranchi-Varanasi economic corridor will be built by January 2028. Besides, the Delhi-Kolkata Rs 31,700-crore six-lane corridor will be completed by June 2026, he added. 

Gadkari said till elections, there should be politics but after the polls, there should be "development politics", hinting at populist measures by Jharkhand's JMM-led government. 

He also urged the Jharkhand government to address bottlenecks pertaining to land acquisition, clearance from the forest department and other issues in the state. "We will ensure better connectivity between Jharkhand and other states, including Bihar," the minister said. 

Gadkari said the state, which had a national highway network of 2,600 km in 2014, now has 4,470-km network. Nineteen aspirational districts of the state are linked with the national highway network now, he said. In Garhwa, the minister inaugurated a 23-km four-lane highway from Shankha to Khajoori, built at a cost of Rs 1,130 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 1,330-crore project for four-laning of a 32-km stretch of NH 39 from the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand inter-state boundary to Gumla. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Can Samik-da lead BJP to victory in 2026 Bengal polls?
LIVE! Can Samik-da lead BJP to victory in 2026 Bengal polls?

2nd Test Updates: Gill, Jadeja hold the key on Day 2
2nd Test Updates: Gill, Jadeja hold the key on Day 2

Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession
Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself, rebuffing China's claim to approve the successor.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash
Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash

The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.

Scolded by employer, domestic help kills woman, her son
Scolded by employer, domestic help kills woman, her son

A woman and her teenage son were allegedly killed by their domestic help at their home in the Lajpat Nagar area of southeast Delhi. The accused was later arrested while trying to flee.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD