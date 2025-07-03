HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Chargesheet filed against accused in French tourist's rape case in Rajasthan

Thu, 03 July 2025
A chargesheet has been filed against the accused in the alleged rape case of a French tourist in Rajasthan's Udaipur, a police official said Wednesday. 

Udaipur superintendent of police Yogesh Goyal said that on Wednesday, within seven days of the incident, a chargesheet was filed in the court. 

Goel said in a statement that police will make every effort for speedy trial in the case so that the accused can be punished as soon as possible under the judicial process. 

On June 23, a French woman had lodged a report at the Badgaon police station, in which she had accused a person named Pushpraj Ojha (29) alias Siddharth of rape. 

The police registered a case under relevant sections and started investigation. 

The accused was arrested and after interrogation, he was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody. -- PTI

