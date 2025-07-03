HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Breathe easy: Ban on all 51 pigeon feeding spots in Mumbai

Thu, 03 July 2025
16:15
In a bid to safeguard public health, the Maharashtra government has instructed the BMC to immediately halt pigeon feeding at all 51 designated spots across Mumbai, reports Mid Day. 

Urban Development Minister Uday Samant confirmed this decision in the Legislative Council following concerns raised by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande about respiratory illnesses linked to pigeon droppings and feathers. 

The government will also launch a month-long awareness campaign to inform citizens of the risks associated with feeding pigeons, especially in high-traffic areas like the Dadar Kabutarkhana.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Revenge killing: Minors strip 14-yo, take turns to stab him

2nd Test Updates: Gill-Jadeja partnership reaches 150

Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself, rebuffing China's claim to approve the successor.

Patanjali barred from running ads against Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court has restrained Patanjali from running disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash, following a plea by Dabur alleging that Patanjali's ads were disparaging their product and Chyawanprash in general.

Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police

Mumbai police submit to the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian committed suicide, refuting claims of foul play by her father, who alleges gangrape and murder and seeks a CBI probe.

