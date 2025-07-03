Breathe easy: Ban on all 51 pigeon feeding spots in Mumbai

16:15





Urban Development Minister Uday Samant confirmed this decision in the Legislative Council following concerns raised by Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande about respiratory illnesses linked to pigeon droppings and feathers.





The government will also launch a month-long awareness campaign to inform citizens of the risks associated with feeding pigeons, especially in high-traffic areas like the Dadar Kabutarkhana.

In a bid to safeguard public health, the Maharashtra government has instructed the BMC to immediately halt pigeon feeding at all 51 designated spots across Mumbai, reports Mid Day.