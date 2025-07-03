Boycott special intensive revision: Pappu Yadav

16:21





Yadav asked Bihari youth, members of the extreme backward class communities, Dalits and other sections of the state's society to protest against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar as it is a conspiracy to deprive them of their voting rights.





"The poor, backwards and Dalits don't remember their birth dates or possess any document. All of them will be removed from the voting lists on the pretext of special intensive revision," Yadav said.





The Election Commission of India last month issued instructions to conduct a special intensive revision in Bihar. Opposition leaders have alleged that over 20 million voters in the state will be disenfranchised by this exercise being done just ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.





-- MI Khan in Patna

Pappu Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea in Bihar, on Thursday announced a boycott of the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state and appealed to citizens not to allow booth level officials in the village or show them their documents.