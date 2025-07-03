Amarnath advisory: Travel only in designated convoys

10:51

Amarnath pilgrims





In a post in X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Advisory for Yatris of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025. All the pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 are advised to travel only in designated convoys originating from Bhagwati Nagar, Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps. The Yatris arriving long before the scheduled date are advised to arrive reasonably prior to their day of yatra."





The advisory came amid increased focus on security arrangements and preparedness for the annual pilgrimage, which sees thousands of devotees trekking to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir every year.





Meanwhile, Authorities have set up 17 medical camps at langar sites, established mini hospitals, and deployed ambulances across the Ramban district as the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage commences today, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead following religious profiling.

Kashmir Police has issued an advisory for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, urging them to travel only in designated convoys. The 38-day pilgrimage commenced on Thursday and is taking place in the shadow of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.