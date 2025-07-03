HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Amarnath advisory: Travel only in designated convoys

Thu, 03 July 2025
10:51
Kashmir Police has issued an advisory for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, urging them to travel only in designated convoys. The 38-day pilgrimage commenced on Thursday and is taking place in the shadow of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. 

In a post in X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Advisory for Yatris of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025. All the pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025 are advised to travel only in designated convoys originating from Bhagwati Nagar, Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps. The Yatris arriving long before the scheduled date are advised to arrive reasonably prior to their day of yatra." 

The advisory came amid increased focus on security arrangements and preparedness for the annual pilgrimage, which sees thousands of devotees trekking to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir every year.

Meanwhile, Authorities have set up 17 medical camps at langar sites, established mini hospitals, and deployed ambulances across the Ramban district as the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage commences today, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead following religious profiling.

If there are terrorist attacks...: Jaishankar on Op Sindoor
If there are terrorist attacks...: Jaishankar on Op Sindoor

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says Operation Sindoor conveyed India's resolve to act against terrorism, following UN Security Council's call to bring Pahalgam attackers to justice.

What's The Point Of Quad If Trump Equates India-Pak?
What's The Point Of Quad If Trump Equates India-Pak?

If the only superpower, which calls India an ally, sees the region through an India-Pakistan prism, it is unacceptable. Rather than endorse India's sphere of influence, this undermines it, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Man enters woman's home posing as delivery agent, rapes her
Man enters woman's home posing as delivery agent, rapes her

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at a housing society in Kondhwa area of Maharashtra's Pune city.

3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-Qaeda-linked terror attacks
3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-Qaeda-linked terror attacks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its "deep concern" regarding the abduction of Indians, employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.

