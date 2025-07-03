HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
3 Indians abducted in Mali amid terror strikes

Thu, 03 July 2025
India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali amid a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the West African country. 
   
A day after the Indians were abducted, New Delhi on Wednesday called upon the Mali government to take all necessary measures to secure their "safe and expeditious" release.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its "deep concern" regarding the abduction of Indians, employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes.
 
"The incident occurred on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages," the MEA said.
 
There has been no claim of responsibility for the kidnappings.
 
Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across Mali on Tuesday.
 
The MEA said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant" communication with the relevant authorities, local law enforcement agencies as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory.
 
It said the mission is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals.
 
"The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," the MEA said in a statement.
 
"Senior officials of the ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian nationals," it said.
 
The MEA also advised all Indians currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the embassy in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance.
 
The ministry said it will extend all possible support to Indians and "remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 Indians abducted in Mali amid terror strikes

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

INDIA bloc slams Bihar electoral roll overhaul
INDIA bloc slams Bihar electoral roll overhaul

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties met the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and raised concerns over its timing, alleging that over two crore voters of the state may be...

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

Dalai Lama's successor must get China's nod, says Beijing
Dalai Lama's successor must get China's nod, says Beijing

His successor issue is also expected to flare up fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington as China's policy comes in conflict with the US Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, which reaffirmed America's steadfast support for the...

