Villager picking mushrooms steps on IED, severely injured

12:13

Representational image





In view of his critical injuries, the man was later shifted to Jagdalpur hospital, the official said. Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel, who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district, according to police. PTI

A 32-year-old villager was seriously injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, identified as Vishal Gote Hemla, resident of Motlaguda village under Madded police station limits, went to a nearby forest in Pegdapalli village to collect mushroom forest produce, a police official said.