Villager picking mushrooms steps on IED, severely injured

Wed, 02 July 2025
12:13
Representational image
A 32-year-old villager was seriously injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, identified as Vishal Gote Hemla, resident of Motlaguda village under Madded police station limits, went to a nearby forest in Pegdapalli village to collect mushroom forest produce, a police official said. 

The man inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED, which exploded. He suffered serious injuries on his legs and face, the official said. He was shifted to a primary health centre in Madded from where he was referred to Bijapur district hospital. 

In view of his critical injuries, the man was later shifted to Jagdalpur hospital, the official said. Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel, who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur district, according to police. PTI

