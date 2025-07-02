HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rs 1 cr each for 40 killed in Telangana explosion

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
13:11
image
Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it lost 40 of its team members in the recent explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant. The company also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased in the deadly incident. 

According to the government figures, the toll remained at 36 as of Wednesday morning. "It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will engage with the management of the firm to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to each kin of those who died in the horrific accident. 

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh. The company further said since the time of the accident, the firm have been coordinating the emergency response, family support, and extending cooperation with the investigation and compliance efforts. 

"Sigachi Industries Ltd has committed to an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore (each) to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support," it said. Sigahci also clarified that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant as mentioned in sections of the media. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana explosion: Company used old machinery
LIVE! Telangana explosion: Company used old machinery

Telangana pharma co management booked for blast
Telangana pharma co management booked for blast

The removal of debris at Sigachi Industries pharma plant in Sangareddy, Telangana, that suffered an explosion two days ago, was almost over and the number of fatalities from the blast remains at 36, a top district police official said on...

Dalai Lama reveals succession plan ahead of 90th b'day
Dalai Lama reveals succession plan ahead of 90th b'day

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama -- Tenzin Gyatso, who is also called Lhama Thondup -- commenced at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on June 30.

Covid vaccine causing heart attacks? What Centre says
Covid vaccine causing heart attacks? What Centre says

The Union Health Ministry refutes claims linking heart-related deaths to Covid vaccines, citing extensive studies by ICMR and AIIMS.

Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak
Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak

The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD