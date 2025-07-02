Rs 1 cr each for 40 killed in Telangana explosion

13:11





According to the government figures, the toll remained at 36 as of Wednesday morning. "It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will engage with the management of the firm to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to each kin of those who died in the horrific accident.





The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh. The company further said since the time of the accident, the firm have been coordinating the emergency response, family support, and extending cooperation with the investigation and compliance efforts.





"Sigachi Industries Ltd has committed to an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore (each) to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support," it said. Sigahci also clarified that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant as mentioned in sections of the media. -- PTI

Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it lost 40 of its team members in the recent explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant. The company also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased in the deadly incident.