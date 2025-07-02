HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rlys to prepare charts by 9 pm for early morning trains

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
21:11
File image
File image
The railways will prepare seat reservation charts at 9 pm for trains starting journeys between 5 am and 2 pm the next day, while for the rest, the list will be prepared eight hours in advance. 

Since 2015, the first reservation charts have been prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure of the train after the railway ministry, for the first time, framed norms in this matter. 

According to the ministry, the latest change has been made for passenger convenience. 

"For the trains with departure between 0500 hours and 1400 hours, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably by 21:00 of the previous day," the Railway Board directed all zones in a July 2 circular. 

For the trains with departure between 14:00 and 23:59 and 00:00 and 5:00, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably eight hours in advance. 

The circular instructed the zones to issue necessary instructions to all concerned accordingly, but did not mention any definite date of its implementation, nor did it mention any change in the preparation of the second reservation chart. 

"Once the chart is ready eight hours before the train's departure, if seats/berths still remain vacant, passengers can book these under current booking facilities. The second chart is prepared 30 minutes to five minutes before the train's departure, and this is mainly for passengers opting for tickets under the current booking," a railway official said. 

"Prior to 2015, there was no fixed time schedule for chart preparation, and zones were following varying norms. The Railway Board decided to standardise it to facilitate passengers to plan their journey well in time," an official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: Reddy falls after Pant's dismissal
2nd Test UPDATES: Reddy falls after Pant's dismissal

LIVE! Rlys to prepare charts by 9 pm for early morning trains
LIVE! Rlys to prepare charts by 9 pm for early morning trains

Dalai Lama's successor must get China's nod, says Beijing
Dalai Lama's successor must get China's nod, says Beijing

His successor issue is also expected to flare up fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington as China's policy comes in conflict with the US Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, which reaffirmed America's steadfast support for the...

Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak
Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak

The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD