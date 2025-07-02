Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju

23:00





"The Hon'ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," Rijiju said in a post on X.





Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week. -- PTI

