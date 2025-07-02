HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
23:00
image
The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and continue till August 21, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

"The Hon'ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Earlier, the session was to conclude on August 12, but now it has been extended by a week. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: Gill leads India to 310/5 at stumps
2nd Test UPDATES: Gill leads India to 310/5 at stumps

LIVE! Indo-US trade talks enter Day 7 amid push for interim deal
LIVE! Indo-US trade talks enter Day 7 amid push for interim deal

India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD