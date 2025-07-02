No option but to stand by Siddaramaiah: Shivakumar

13:59





Speaking to the mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled."





"I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," he further added.





Meanwhile, Congress MLA BR Patil today issued a clarification over his "luck lottery" remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and stated that the latter was elevated to the top post based on his "mass leadership".





The clarification came amid speculation of a power tussle in the Karnataka unit of the Congress after the party formed the government in the State in 2023. Siddaramiah is the current Chief Minister, and DK Shivakumar is the Deputy Chief Minister.





Earlier, CM Siddaramiah, when asked if he would remain the Chief Minister for five years, told reporters "Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?" he said. "Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra, our high command? Vijayendra, Ashoka are BJP men, Narayanswami is also a BJP leader. Write what I said," he reiterated.





A day earlier, Shivakumar clarified that the discussions held during the recently concluded meeting of Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala with party MLAs were not about a cabinet reshuffle, but instead it was concerned with organisational aspects of the party.





"AICC general secretaries are meeting to discuss party organisation issues and accept requests from MLAs, but there is no discussion about changing the CM or expanding the cabinet," Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, said.





While responding to media queries at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said that the meeting was held in the context of the organisation of the party since its chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, has declared this year as the year of organisation. He said that Congress was concerned with giving responsibility to district and block presidents to keep organised.

