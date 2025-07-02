HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi arrives in Ghana on first leg of five-nation tour

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
22:30
Members of Indian diaspora greet PM Narendra Modi during his Ghana visit./Narendra Modi on X
Members of Indian diaspora greet PM Narendra Modi during his Ghana visit./Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership. 

In a special gesture, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama received Prime Minister Modi at the airport where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. 

This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. 

This is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. 

"Landed in Accra, Ghana. I'm honoured by the special gesture of President John Dramani Mahama for welcoming me at the airport. Our nations look forward to working together to strengthen our long-standing relationship and explore fresh avenues for collaboration," Modi said in a post on X. 

Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President Mahama, was greeted with a grand ceremonial welcome that included a Guard of Honour and a resounding 21-gun salute. 

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Accra, Ghana a short while ago, marking the start of a historic visit. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. In a gracious and warm gesture, President @JDMahama personally received PM Modi at the airport, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations," the prime minister's office posted on X. 

This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. 

"Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners," it said. 

"Celebrating India-Ghana friendship! PM @narendramodi arrives in Accra, Ghana. PM was accorded a ceremonial and colourful welcome," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: Gill leads India to 310/5 at stumps
2nd Test UPDATES: Gill leads India to 310/5 at stumps

LIVE! Indo-US trade talks enter Day 7 amid push for interim deal
LIVE! Indo-US trade talks enter Day 7 amid push for interim deal

India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD