Modi arrives in Ghana on first leg of five-nation tour

Members of Indian diaspora greet PM Narendra Modi during his Ghana visit.





In a special gesture, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama received Prime Minister Modi at the airport where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.





This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana.





This is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.





"Landed in Accra, Ghana. I'm honoured by the special gesture of President John Dramani Mahama for welcoming me at the airport. Our nations look forward to working together to strengthen our long-standing relationship and explore fresh avenues for collaboration," Modi said in a post on X.





Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President Mahama, was greeted with a grand ceremonial welcome that included a Guard of Honour and a resounding 21-gun salute.





"PM @narendramodi arrived in Accra, Ghana a short while ago, marking the start of a historic visit. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. In a gracious and warm gesture, President @JDMahama personally received PM Modi at the airport, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations," the prime minister's office posted on X.





This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.





"Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners," it said.





"Celebrating India-Ghana friendship! PM @narendramodi arrives in Accra, Ghana. PM was accorded a ceremonial and colourful welcome," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership.