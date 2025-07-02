HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets end lower; HDFC Bank, foreign fund outflows drag

Wed, 02 July 2025
17:00
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to end lower on Wednesday, dragged down by selling pressure in HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries shares ahead of the impending US tariff deadline. 

Flight of foreign capital from markets and a mixed trend in global equities impacted sentiments, traders said. After the initial euphoria, the BSE Sensex later lost momentum and ended 287.60 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 83,409.69. During the day, it dropped 546.52 points or 0.65 per cent to 83,150.77. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 88.40 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 25,453.40. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards. -- PTI

2nd Test UPDATES: A steady rebuild from Jaiswal, Nair

LIVE! Kolkata gangrape accused shows 'love bite' to lawyer

What option...: DKS after Sidda says he will be CM for 5 yrs

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asserted that he will be in office for a full five-year term.

Mid-air scare for SpiceJet flight as window frame dislodges

The frame was fixed once the aircraft landed at the next (Pune) airport, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, the airline said in a statement.

Mumbai Scandal: Lady Teacher Has Sex With Student

The Mumbai police have arrested a lady teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly coercing a minor male student into a sexual relationship.

