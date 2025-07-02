Markets end lower; HDFC Bank, foreign fund outflows drag

17:00





Flight of foreign capital from markets and a mixed trend in global equities impacted sentiments, traders said. After the initial euphoria, the BSE Sensex later lost momentum and ended 287.60 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 83,409.69. During the day, it dropped 546.52 points or 0.65 per cent to 83,150.77.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 88.40 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 25,453.40. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared early gains to end lower on Wednesday, dragged down by selling pressure in HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries shares ahead of the impending US tariff deadline.