Iran approves law to suspend cooperation with atomic body

Pezeshkian officially communicated the law mandating the government to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, which was approved during a public session of Iran's Parliament on June 25. Considering violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the United States regarding the country's peaceful nuclear facilities, the Iranian government is hereby obligated to immediately suspend all cooperation with the IAEA, Press TV reported, citing a parliament resolution.





As per the resolution, IAEA inspectors will not be allowed to enter Iran until the security of the country's nuclear facilities is ensured and the peaceful nuclear activities are guaranteed, which is subject to the approval of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.





Earlier, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, criticised the IAEA for not condemning the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. -- ANI

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has approved a law to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Press TV reported.