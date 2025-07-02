HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Insult of Ambedkar by Lalu no small error: Rajnath

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
23:57
image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that the "insult" of Babasaheb Ambedkar by RJD president Lalu Prasad was "no small error" and showed a "mindset of disrespect for Dalits". 

The former BJP president made the remark at the party's state executive meeting here, which was held barely a couple of months ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

"Lalu Prasad had a portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar placed at his feet. This was no small error but reflective of a mindset of disrespect for Dalits... Bihar has been cheated by people who hide their feudal attitude under the cloak of socialism," Singh said.

The former Bihar chief minister has been drawing flak over a video clip in which a portrait of Ambedkar was seen close to his feet when people were visiting his residence to greet him on his 78th birthday.

At a rally in Siwan district last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the RJD supremo, asserting he will "never be forgiven by the people of Bihar and the country", even as the party insisted that the portrait was being held by a supporter and blamed "camera angle" for the confusion.

Earlier, before the meeting had started, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal had told reporters that a resolution condemning the RJD supremo will be passed at the state executive.

Singh, who as the chief guest delivered a speech that was more than an hour long, also charged Prasad with "duplicity" by claiming to be a disciple of Karpoori Thakur "but using abusive language against the OBC icon while in private".

"I am not making this up. All this has been mentioned in detail by veteran journalist Sankarshan Thakur in his book 'Brothers Bihari'," claimed Singh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter underway in J-K's Kishtwar during search op
LIVE! Encounter underway in J-K's Kishtwar during search op

PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1

Gill second successive ton as skipper takes India to 310 for 5

India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD