Infosys peeping tom techie may be repeat offender

In the First Information Report (FIR), the woman said she noticed suspicious activity in the toilet cubicle next to her and discovered Nagesh filming her. She immediately raised an alarm, after which other employees rushed to the spot and caught Mali. His mobile phone was found to contain the video footage, which was later deleted by Human Resources personnel in the woman's presence.





Police sources say this may not be an isolated incident and they are probing whether more women were secretly recorded by Mali. His mobile phone has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve deleted content and verify if he has done something like this before as well.

Update: A techie working with Infosys in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly recording videos of a woman inside the office toilet. Nagesh Swapnil Mali, who works as a senior associate at Infosys, was caught red-handed by the woman employee on Monday, reports NDTV.