Indo-US trade talks enter Day 7 amid push for interim deal

The talks entered the seventh day on Wednesday in Washington, the official said.





While India is seeking greater market access for its labour-intensive goods, the US wants duty concessions for its agricultural products.





The Indian team, headed by special secretary in the department of commerce Rajesh Agrawal, is in Washington for negotiations.





The stay of the Indian officials has been extended.





Initially, the delegation was scheduled to stay for two days after the talks commenced on June 26.





These talks are important as the suspension of Trump's reciprocal tariffs is ending on July 9.





The two sides are looking at finalising the talks before that.





India has hardened its position on giving duty concessions to American farm products.





It is seeking duty concessions for its labour-intensive goods such as textiles, engineering, leather, gems and jewellery. -- PTI

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.