HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar during search op

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
23:50
image
A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in a heavily forested area in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. 

The encounter started when police assisted by the Army and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in the Kuchal area of Chatroo around 7.45 pm following information about the presence of terrorists this evening, they said. 

The officials said the terrorists opened fire on noticing the security search parties, leading to a gunfight which was continuing when last reports were received. 

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to maintain a tight cordon and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to be two to three in number and affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, the officials said. 

Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said, "Based on specific intelligence a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress."  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Encounter underway in J-K's Kishtwar during search op
LIVE! Encounter underway in J-K's Kishtwar during search op

PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal help India share spoils on Day 1

Gill second successive ton as skipper takes India to 310 for 5

India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington
India-US trade deal: Hectic parleys on in Washington

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Wednesday.

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD