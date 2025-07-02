HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Couple killed after attempted rape in UP's Kaushambi, 2 arrested

Wed, 02 July 2025
Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man and a woman following an attempt to rape her, the police said on Wednesday. 

The police said the victims who were in a relationship were out drinking with the two suspects when they were killed near a waterlogged field in Charwa area, from where their bodies were found on Sunday.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said the bodies of Gudia Devi (45) and Gorelal (42) were found in a field in Gauhani village. 

"Gudia, who had been living at her maternal home after separating from her husband, was in a relationship with Gorelal. Due to this affair, Gorelal's wife had also left him and moved to her parents' home" he said. 

During the investigation, police recovered a tractor key from the scene, which led them to the suspects. 

One of the accused, Virendra from Malaka village, was apprehended early Wednesday morning after a brief encounter, he said. 

"The second accused, Shiv Babu, a tractor driver working for the village head, was also taken into custody. Both have been presented before a court and sent to jail," Kumar said. 

The police said that the two suspects had consumed local liquor with the victims at a nearby liquor shop. 

Then the four of them went to a spot near a field with three more pouches of liquor and continued drinking. 

Shiv Babu and Virendra allegedly attempted to rape her there, leading to an altercation. -- PTI

