51 dead, 22 missing, 204 houses damaged in Himachal floods

12:28





The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), under the Department of Revenue, Government of Himachal Pradesh, released a cumulative damage assessment report on July 2, covering the period from June 20 to July 1.





The report reveals significant damage to human lives, private properties, livestock, and public infrastructure across the state's 12 districts. "A total of 51 deaths have been reported so far due to multiple causes, including flash floods, drowning, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents. The number of missing persons currently stands at 22, with Mandi district reporting the highest -- 10 deaths and all 34 missing persons -- primarily due to flash floods and cloudbursts," the SEOC said in its report.





The report further stated that 103 people have been injured in monsoon-related incidents. Extensive Damage to Property and Infrastructure The state has reported damage to 204 houses, of which 22 were fully damaged (both pucca and kaccha structures). Additionally, 84 shops, cow sheds, and labour huts have been affected. The loss to private property is estimated at Rs 88.03 lakh.





Damage to public infrastructure is far more extensive, amounting to a staggering Rs 283.39 crore (Rs 28,339.81 lakh). The worst-hit sectors include, Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) and power sector. -- PTI

At least 51 people have lost their lives and 22 others are missing in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rains, flash floods, and landslides continue to wreak havoc across the state during the ongoing monsoon season, according to the latest official data.