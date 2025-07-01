Don't reveal identity of student gangraped in Kolkata: Police

12:59

Protests outside the law college where the girl was raped





Manoj Kumar Verma said, "The incident that took place at South Calcutta Law College is being investigated. This is a very sensitive case, and I do not want to reveal the details of the investigation at the moment. In less than 12 hours, three people were arrested. Later, another person was also arrested. We are collecting all the evidence. The identity of the victim is a very sensitive issue, and I request that everyone refrain from revealing the identity of the victim on social media or anywhere else. I am making this request on behalf of the Kolkata Police. All necessary actions are being taken by police, and I assure that police will do everything possible."





Earlier on Monday, Kolkata Police said that all three accused were arrested within 12 hours of the crime. A fourth person was later arrested based on further evidence.





The police said medico-legal examinations of both the victim and the accused have been completed, and forensic experts have examined the crime scene. A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior officers is overseeing the case.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma urged everyone, including the media, to refrain from revealing the identity of the victim of the alleged gangrape case which took place inside the campus of the South Calcutta Law College on social media or anywhere else.