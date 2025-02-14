HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready to take back verified illegal immigrants: Modi

Fri, 14 February 2025
05:26
image
On the illegal immigration issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India -- if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back."

"But it doesn't stop just there for us. These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking. Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends...Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," he said.  -- ANI

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
