Man dies after sex-enhancing drug overdose in Gurugram

22:24

According to the police, the deceased, Rohit Lal, was a native of Nagpur and worked in the office of the Quality Council of India, New Delhi and lived in a rented flat in Gurugram.





The police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when Lal's co-worker informed the police.



According to the co-worker, the two often went to the office together, but that day Lal was neither answering his phone nor opening his room door, they added.





After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and broke down the door, where they found the young man lying dead on the bed. Wrappers of some medicines and health supplements were also recovered from the room, said the police. -- PTI

A 29-year-old man living in a rented PG flat in Sector 53 area died allegedly after an overdose of a sex-enhancing drug, with policerecovering wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room, the police said on Friday.