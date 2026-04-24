Six-year-old boy injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

23:45

A six-year-old boy was injured in a mine blast in a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.



The incident took place in Noorkot-Degwar, which is ahead of the border fencing.



The boy, Mohammad Rizwan, suffered multiple injuries to parts of his body and was brought to a hospital in Poonch, officials said.



After being given first aid, he was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu.



The police are conducting an investigation into the blast. -- PTI