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Six-year-old boy injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Fri, 24 April 2026
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A six-year-old boy was injured in a mine blast in a forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place in Noorkot-Degwar, which is ahead of the border fencing.

The boy, Mohammad Rizwan, suffered multiple injuries to parts of his body and was brought to a hospital in Poonch, officials said.

After being given first aid, he was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu.

The police are conducting an investigation into the blast. -- PTI

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