Two TN cops die of health complications on election duty

22:55

Two Tamil Nadu police personnel-a DSP and another officer-died due to sudden health complications while on election bandobust duty during the Assembly elections held on Thursday, officials said on Friday.



According to a press note from the office of the director general of police (DGP), the deceased were identified as Ramakrishnan (55), DSP, NIB CID, Ramanathapuram district, and Kannadhasan (59), Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Police attached to Malliyakari police station in Salem.



Police said Ramakrishnan experienced severe chest pain and collapsed at around 5.45 pm on April 23 near Vivekananda School in Kaalanjipatty. He was rushed for medical assistance but died shortly thereafter.



He is survived by his wife and three daughters.



Kannadhasan was on duty at Booth No 221 in Nagiyampatty village under the Gangavalli Assembly constituency.



At around 6.10 pm on April 23, he fainted while performing his duties.



Despite being shifted to private hospitals in Minnampalli and Salem for advanced treatment, he died at 8.20 pm. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. -- PTI