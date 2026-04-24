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Motorbike-borne couple killed as truck overturns onto them in MP

Fri, 24 April 2026
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A couple riding a motorcycle was killed after a rice-laden truck overturned onto them apparently due to potholes on the road in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Friday evening, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 pm near Jevnara village on the Seoni-Balaghat road under Barghat police station limits, about 30 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The deceased were identified as Deep Singh Chauhan (50) and his wife Durga Bai (45), Barghat police station house officer Mohneesh Singh Bais told PTI.

He said the couple was returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding when the truck, carrying rice, lost control allegedly due to potholes on the road and overturned onto them on a bridge over the Hirri river.

The couple got trapped under the vehicle, while the truck driver also sustained serious injuries in the accident. Police rushed to the scene and, with the help of a crane, pulled out the couple and took them to a community health centre in Barghat, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

A case was registered against the truck driver and further investigation was underway. -- PTI

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