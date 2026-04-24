Karnataka govt mandates heat stroke units across hospitals

20:30

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The Karnataka government on Friday directed state-run health facilities to set up dedicated 'heat stroke management rooms' to address risks from extreme temperatures, officials said.



In a circular issued, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services said community health centres should earmark two beds, taluk hospitals five beds, and district hospitals 10 beds for heat stroke management.



The circular, issued under the National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses, stated that these facilities must be made operational every year, including in 2026, from March 1 to July 31.



All doctors and paramedical staff have been instructed to undergo training in the management of Heat-Related Illnesses (HRI).



It also directed all health institutions to establish ORS corners and equip heat stroke management rooms with essential facilities such as fans, ice cubes, and thermometers.



All health facilities at every level have been instructed to submit daily reports on HRI cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), the circular said.



The health department said the measures aim to prevent heat stroke-related complications and deaths amid rising temperatures and has directed authorities concerned to submit compliance reports on implementation. -- PTI