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'Jana Nayagan' leak: Film editor suspended over rule violations

Fri, 24 April 2026
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The Southern India Film Editor's Association (SIFEA) announced on Friday that film editor Pradeep E Raghav has been suspended for allegedly violating union bylaws and failing to prevent the illegal online leak of the film Jana Nayagan, starring top actor Vijay.

According to a press release, the association stated that the decision was taken following an emergency executive committee meeting held on April 17.

The committee, comprising senior editors and executive members, deliberated on allegations that Raghav consistently employed non-union members as assistants across his projects, including the recent release 'Jana Nayagan'. SIFEA noted that such actions directly contravene the association's established rules and regulations.

Addressing the piracy issue surrounding Jana Nayagan, the association revealed that while Raghav may not have been the direct cause of the film's illegal internet release, he has admitted to "negligence" that contributed to the lapse.

"The association has a responsibility to prevent such undesirable incidents in the future to protect the integrity of the film industry. If this trend continues, the very functioning of the industry is at risk," the statement signed by President V Gopikrishna and General Secretary N B Umashankarbabu read. -- PTI

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