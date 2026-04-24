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Traffic ASI dragged on car bonnet for 100 metres after being hit, driver flees

Fri, 24 April 2026
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A traffic police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was injured after a car driver allegedly hit him and dragged him for nearly 100 metres while he clung to the vehicle's wipers in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday near the GTB Hospital intersection, where ASI Vikas Kumar (48) was on duty along with a head constable. Kumar, posted in the Shahdara traffic circle, was deployed for vehicle checking during his shift from 3 pm to 11 pm.

According to police, a black car with tinted windows approached the intersection from the Gate No 7 side and jumped the red light at around 4:50 pm.

"The head constable first signalled the driver to stop, but the driver sped up. Kumar then attempted to intercept the vehicle and gestured for it to halt," a senior police officer said.

Police said the driver briefly slowed down, but as soon as the ASI moved in front of the car, he accelerated again and rammed into him.

"The impact threw Kumar onto the bonnet of the vehicle. In a desperate attempt to save his life, he held onto the car's wipers as the car zig-zagged away at high speed," the officer said.

The driver did not stop and instead drove recklessly for nearly 100 metres in an apparent attempt to dislodge the officer. -- PTI

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